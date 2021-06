(Des Moines, IA) A man has been convicted of assault for an attack during a disagreement over wearing a face mask last November. Forty-two-year-old Shane Wayne Michael was found guilty of willful injury causing serious injury. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week. Michael told police the victim shoulder-checked him into a vehicle and jabbed his thumb into Michael’s stomach. Witnesses identified Michael as the aggressor in the fight. The victim suffered a swollen eye. He said Michael coughed in his face, spit on him, and said, “If I have it, you have it.”