The Football Kenya Federation Shield Cup champions are in the playoff round and are aiming at getting into the group stage. The Kenyan side was given a bye in the preliminary round. In the first round, they played Al-Ahly Merowe of South Sudan, winning the first leg 3-1. But their opponents failed to turn up for the second leg in Nairobi, to guarantee Gor Mahia a place in the playoff round.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO