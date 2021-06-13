Yanga SC's Fiston Abdoul Razak sends 'come get me' plea to Azam FC

Southampton striker Armando Broja will not be fit for the visit to Watford Broja was ineligible for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game at parent club Chelsea but would not have played anyway as he picked up an ankle injury after scoring in the 2-2 draw with Burnley last week.The Albania international has still not recovered so will not be available at Vicarage Road.Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Broja is not available for the weekend because he has an ankle injury in the Burnley game after scoring the goal.“He will miss this game for sure.”James Ward-Prowse will be back after suspension, but...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO