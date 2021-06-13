CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

How an Orioles Babe Ruth card went from a sock drawer to a Baltimore museum and a $6 million valuation

By Baltimore Sun
chatsports.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleIn 1914, Archibald Davis was just like any other young kid who loved collecting cards. He would go through the Baltimore News-Post and...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Good time for Billy Beane, Bob Melvin to walk away from A's mayhem

It’s time for Billy Beane and Bob Melvin to leave the Oakland/Las Vegas A’s. Not because the A’s executive VP of baseball operations and the field manager are doing a bad job. Au contraire. They should leave because they are doing a great job. Which makes them part of a...
MLB
The Conversation U.S.

How much longer will major league baseball stay in the closet?

In his 1990 autobiography, “Behind the Mask: My Double Life in Baseball,” Dave Pallone, a gay major league umpire who was quietly fired in 1988 after rumors about his sexual orientation circulated in the baseball world, contended that there were enough gay major league players to create an All-Star team. Since then, attitudes and laws about homosexuality have changed. High-profile figures in business, politics, show business, education, the media, the military and sports have come out of the closet. Athletes in three of the five major U.S. male team sports – the NBA, NFL and MLS – have come out while...
NFL
Washington Post

A pitcher throwing a World Series no-hitter was pulled. That’s what baseball has become.

ATLANTA — Baseball on a given night in a particular ballpark is at war with baseball as a sport that was once the national pastime. What’s good for a manager to win an individual game — backed by reams of data from his front office — is bad for baseball as a product to be voraciously consumed by fans. Look no further than Friday’s Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
masnsports.com

How Orioles pitched in to craft a love story

The first tweet sent to me was ignored. The second elicited a response that, upon review, still makes me cringe. Emily contacted me in early 2014, requesting an interview for a freelance writing class at Towson University. She needed a “local celebrity” and was a big fan of the Orioles and my work.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawer#Sock#The Baltimore News Post#The International League#The Babe Ruth Museum
NECN

Who Needs Babe Ruth? This Red Sox Player Is Making History

Tomase: Rafael Devers quietly becoming a postseason legend for Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Extrapolate Rafael Devers' career postseason numbers out to 162 games, and you're looking at a player from another era. We're talking Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, or maybe the Bambino himself. Put Devers in the...
MLB
FiveThirtyEight

How Enrique Hernández Went From Utility Infielder To The Hottest Hitter In The Playoffs

Not long ago, Boston Red Sox center fielder Enrique (Kiké) Hernández was a defensive nomad. After being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a six-player deal in December 2014, he spent six seasons in Dodger blue, and he played at no fewer than six different positions in any one of those years. Hernández garnered the coveted title of “super utility infielder” thanks to his defensive versatility and a hit tool that allowed him to stay in the starting lineup night after night.
MLB
ourstate.com

Bunking with Babe

Carl Goerch always cherished the photograph from his early 1930s hunting trip to Camp Bryan in Craven County, where he’d met legendary New York Yankees slugger Babe Ruth. In the photo, the two disparate men sit side by side in front of their hanging trophies — a deer and some waterfowl. Although Ruth was an athlete and Goerch a journalist, they shared North Carolina ties: In 1914, Ruth hit the first home run of his career in Fayetteville for the Baltimore Orioles, and Goerch founded this magazine, formerly The State, in Raleigh in 1933. For Goerch, the photo stirred memories.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
The Baltimore Sun

Four takeaways from the Orioles’ top prospect rankings at Baseball America | ANALYSIS

As the Orioles’ to-the-studs rebuild continues into 2022, the team’s improving farm system has taken more than its fair share of the spotlight from fans and observers who are interested in learning just how quickly the team might be good again. Those fans have something else to study as Baseball America on Tuesday released its top 10 prospect list for the Orioles’ farm system to kick off its ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

How Yankees’ Elijah Dunham went from Oreo-eating ‘fat kid’ to undrafted free agent to ranked prospect

PHOENIX — This is the uplifting story of an on-the-rise Yankees minor leaguer that you probably don’t know but should. Elijah Dunham is a do-it-all, left-handed outfielder who hits home runs, steals bases and has makeup out the wazoo. He’s already ranked among the organization’s top prospects even though he was passed over in last June’s COVID-shortened five-round draft and he’s followed a standout first pro season at two levels with a tremendous first week in the Arizona Fall League.
MLB
HISTORY.com

The Crime of Passion That Led to Babe Ruth's Epic World Series Home Run

Babe Ruth’s called shot in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series remains one of the most famous home runs in baseball history. What’s much less known, however, is that Ruth’s blast would likely never have occurred except for a remarkable chain of events that started with three gunshots fired by a jilted lover and a wounded Chicago Cub whose replacement propelled them to the World Series.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Veteran Daryl Thompson Named ALPB Pitcher of the Year

(October 27, 2021, New York) – The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced the league’s Pitcher of the Year, Daryl Thompson. Daryl Thompson, a right-handed pitcher for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs was named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year, earning the honor for the second consecutive season. Thompson, a Southern Maryland […] The post Blue Crabs Veteran Daryl Thompson Named ALPB Pitcher of the Year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy