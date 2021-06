TEL AVIV: Eager to capitalize on its successful tests of airborne lasers to shoot down drones, Israel has reached out to the US seeking funding. Results of last week’s successful small scale test already have been shared with “relevant” organizations in the US, Israeli sources say. The Israeli Defense Ministry and Elbit Systems performed the first successful test of an airborne laser that intercepted and downed several types of drones over the Mediterranean. The high-powered laser was carried by a Cessna light aircraft.The laser successfully intercepted and destroyed all of the drones launched during the test.