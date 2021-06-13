Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UPDATE 1-Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Adds detail)

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s health ministry said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because of contamination concerns.

“This is regrettable because each dose counts,” a ministry spokesman said on Sunday in response to an enquiry by Reuters. “We therefore expect from J&J that this amount is delivered in July as quickly as possible.”

Without disclosing or confirming the number of vaccine doses affected, the FDA said in a news release that it had authorised two batches of the vaccine for use, that several other batches were not suitable for use and that others were being evaluated.

A media report citing sources familiar with the matter had said 60 million J&J doses must be discarded, and two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that about 10 million doses had been cleared by the agency.

The delivery gap hits Germany hard.

J&J had been due to deliver 10.1 million doses of its one-shot vaccine in the second quarter, the ministry said.

The ministry spokesman said that Germany will receive 50.3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the second quarter, Moderna would ship 6.4 million and AstraZeneca 12.4 million, all fulfilling their supply commitments.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#J J#Covid 19 Vaccine#J J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Moderna
Place
Europe
News Break
FDA
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Related
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

J&J stock drops after report FDA said millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses need to be discarded

Shares of Johnson & Johnson took a 1.4% hit in morning trading Friday, after a report that health officials decided the drugmaker needs to throw out millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine because of possible contamination. The New York Times reported Friday, citing people familiar with the situation, that after weeks of review, the Food and Drug Administration told J&J to discard 60 million doses of its vaccine made at a Baltimore plant under federal review, which is operated by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. , because of possible contamination. The FDA said Friday that it was authorizing emergency use of two batches of vaccines made at the Baltimore facility, even though it said it is "not yet ready" to include the plant as an authorized facility for the vaccine. The NYT report comes after the FDA approved the extension of the shelf life of J&J's one-dose vaccine, to 4 1/2 months from 3 months, as supply piled up. J&J's stock has gained 3.6% over the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has gained 8.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 5.9%.
Sciencewhbl.com

German lab, J&J still hashing out details of COVID-19 vaccine clot collaboration

ZURICH (Reuters) – A scientist investigating rare blood clots possibly linked to AstraZeneca’s and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines has yet to start a planned collaboration with the U.S. company, he said, as talks over their research pact continue. Dr. Andreas Greinacher, a transfusion medicine expert at Germany’s Greifswald University,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil to receive 3 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine - minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil will receive a first batch of 3 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 in the next few days, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Tuesday. Queiroga said export of the vaccines, developed by J&J’s Janssen subsidiary, from the United States still requires...
Public Healthjioforme.com

US FDA urges J & J to dispose of millions of COVID-19 vaccines

June 11, 2021 •• 16 minutes ago •• Read for 3 minutes •• Join the conversation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that Johnson & Johnson had to dispose of millions of COVID-19 vaccines that were manufactured at a troubled Baltimore plant but allowed millions of uses. He said he had to.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Chile approves J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Chile's Institute of Public Health said on Thursday it had approved the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Belgian laboratory Janssen for U.S. pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N). The single-dose vaccines will arrive through the global COVAX mechanism, which distributes vaccines to low and middle-income countries and is supported...
Industrypharmaceuticalprocessingworld.com

J&J must reportedly throw out 60M COVID-19 vaccine doses from Emergent plant

The New York Times reported that the FDA told J&J that about 60 million doses of the single-dose vaccine produced at Emergent BioSolutions’ Baltimore plant can’t be used because of possible contamination. In a news release announcing the extension of the shelf life of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA confirmed...
Pharmaceuticalswamwamfm.com

J&J COVID vaccine seeing significant decline

The vaccine once called a “game changer” in the COVID vaccination drive is instead just a supporting player in the push to get Hoosiers vaccinated. Health officials predicted the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would reshape the pandemic fight — because it requires one dose instead of two, people wouldn’t have to disrupt their schedules twice. In early April, the J-and-J vaccine accounted for about a third of Indiana vaccinations. Johnson and Johnson now accounts for only about one-seventh of new vaccinations.
Pharmaceuticalsfroggyweb.com

Malaysia grants conditional approval for CanSino, J&J COVID-19 vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry said on Tuesday it has granted conditional approval for emergency use to the single dose COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by China’s CanSino Biologics and U.S. drugmaker Johnson&Johnson. It has also approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for recipients aged 12 and above, the...
Public Health985theriver.com

EU regulator flags contamination in some J&J COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – Europe’s drug regulator said on Friday authorities in the region were aware that a batch of the active substance used in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine had been contaminated with materials for another shot made at the same site. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun...
Public HealthKTVN.com

AP: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to be Released, But Many Will Be Tossed

U.S. regulators are allowing for the release of 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory. But material to make many more must be thrown out because of possible contamination. That's according to a person familiar with the decision. The FDA announced Friday that...
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

CVST Risk Still Higher With COVID-19 Than With AZ, J&J Vaccination

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Another study has suggested that rates of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) are much higher among patients with COVID-19 than among persons after they have been vaccinated with either the AstraZeneca or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Industryshortpedia.com

J&J COVID-19 vaccine's expiration date extended by six weeks

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that US regulators extended the expiration date on its COVID-19 vaccine doses by six weeks. The company said a Food and Drug Administration review concluded that the shots remain safe and effective for at least four and half months. In February, the FDA originally authorized J&J's vaccine for up to three months when stored at normal refrigeration levels.
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

5 recent J&J vaccine updates

Five updates on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since the beginning of June:. June 8: Millions of unused Johnson & Johnson vaccines are set to expire by the end of June, and hospitals and health departments are struggling to figure out what to do with them.
Public Healthdrugs.com

FDA: J&J Contaminated COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Must Be Discarded

It will allow about 10 million doses to be distributed in the United States or shipped to other countries, but with a warning, according to people familiar with the situation, The New York Times reported. More than 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson and at least 70 million doses...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico to receive first J&J COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday

Mexican health officials said on Monday the country will receive its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson(JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccines the following day. Mexico's health regulator authorized the vaccine's use last month and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the United States would donate 1 million J&J shots. read more. Mexico's...