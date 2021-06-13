Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit with Akin Building Center

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited Akin Building Center on Thursday, June 10th, 2021. The Ambassadors visited with new manager, Rick Mericle, who discussed his new position and some of the struggles they have went through the past year. Despite the struggles, Rick and his team of 15 employees have managed to persevere by working together as a team.

Rick moved to Atlantic six years ago from Washington D.C where he worked in loss prevention. Rick would visit Atlantic quarterly to prep centers for inventory, so he was already familiar with the area. Rick would later move to Atlantic to work his way up at the Akin Building Center before taking the manager position in January. In Rick’s first quarter as manager, the Akin Building Center won Yard of the Quarter for 1st Quarter of 2021. This award is won by having the overall best store for the quarter in various areas such as cleanliness, organization, management, teamwork, store appearance, efficiency, and dedication.

Akin Building Center has added many new in store items, and still offers any building supplies that you may need. Despite nationwide price increases in items such as lumber and copper wire, Akin’s prices remain competitive with any competitors. Akin is currently accepting applications for three full-time positions and is looking for more hardworking employees.