Danish FA: Eriksen stable and speaking with teammates

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleInter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen remains stable in hospital and has sent his greetings to his national team-mates, Danish football officials have said. Former Tottenham star Eriksen...

www.tribalfootball.com

AFP

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will not go to a Spanish jail for violating a restraining order in 2017 after a Madrid court on Wednesday accepted an appeal by the French player.  The court said Wednesday it had accepted Hernandez's appeal based on his current family situation and the low probability that he would commit a crime again.
SOCCER
The Independent

Barcelona announce Sergi Barjuan as interim head coach as search for Ronald Koeman’s successor begins

Barcelona have announced that Sergi Barjuan will serve as interim manager of their first team while the club seek a permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman.Blaugrana legend Xavi Hernandez is expected to eventually take charge of his former club, having impressed with Al Sadd in Qatar since 2017, accumulating seven trophies.Barjuan was previously in charge of the “B” team and guided his side to 11th in Segunda Division B Group 2.The 49-year-old has previous experience in charge of Recreativo de Huelva, Almeria, Mallorca, as well as almost two years in China with Hangzhou Greentown in 2017.Barjuan temporarily replaces Koeman, a...
SOCCER
The Independent

A timeline of Barcelona’s dramatic 2021

Barcelona sacked head coach Ronald Koeman after Wednesday night’s LaLiga defeat to Rayo Vallecano left them ninth in the table.The Catalan giants, crippled by huge debts, are six points adrift of leaders Real Madrid after 10 matches and have lost two of their first three Champions League group games.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the club’s continued fall during Joan Laporta’s second spell as club president.FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2021March 7, 2021 – Laporta is elected as Barcelona president for a second time, just...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Watch: Laporta and Sergi discuss Barcelona plans; Xavi pursuit confirmed

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan discuss the club's situation. Laporta and Sergi spoke to the press on Friday, following the latter's appointment as interim coach of Barcelona. Sergi steps up from the B team to replace Ronald Koeman. “Sergi knows the system as was part of...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer snaps: Don't even start with that!

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected claims the players are playing for him. United came back from two goals down to claim a vital win against Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Old Trafford turnaround came after growing pressure on manager Solskjaer. “Don't even start,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE

