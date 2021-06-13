Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Serpentine Pavilion 2021 review – a sophisticated chimera of light and depth

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe youngest architect ever to design the annual temporary structure has created an airy gathering place inspired by diasporic London spaces. The Serpentine Gallery’s Pavilion, an architectural essay that appears in Kensington Gardens every summer, pandemics permitting, tends to be a bit of a sketch. Intriguing ideas by imaginative architects get blurred by the exigencies of project management. Details don’t always survive their first encounter with the building regulations. The pavilions are temporary and built at speed, which can give them a dashed-off feel. The intention can be more rewarding than the execution.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pavilions#Design#West London#Restaurants#Serpentine Pavilion 2021#Grenfell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

June auction highlights: from a delicate Degas pastel to a Kandinsky painting once owned by the Guggenheim museum

Edgar Degas, Femme Sortant du Bain (around 1886-88); 20th- and 21st-century Evening Sale, Christie’s, London, 30 June; estimate: £1.3m-£1.8m. Throughout the last two decades of his career, Edgar Degas was transfixed by women on the brink of motion—dancers stretching in preparation before a grand recital, or resting just after a performance. In this pastel on paper, the artist turned his eye toward a more intimate version of the same theme. A woman, blonde hair loosely piled on her head, reaches for a towel as she prepares to exit the bath. Femme Sortant du Bain has been in the same private collection for more than 20 years, according to Christie’s, and has not been seen publicly since the 1990s. It will be offered alongside another Degas pastel, Danseuse Rose (1896, est £2.5m-£3.5m), which has not been seen in public since it was sold in the sale of the Reader’s Digest Collection in 1998.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

A Glazed Pavilion House With Hidden Spaces

Inspired by a desire to take maximum advantage of the beautiful views but also to include a series of both enclosed and exposed spaces in their design, the talented team at studio Cheshire Architects came up with a really cool concept for this house in Mangawhai, New Zealand. The house...
DesignTrendHunter.com

Straw-Like Pavilion Designs

MIA Design Studio was commissioned by Ashui—”a built environment media company”—to envision and develop a pavilion for architectural events. The structure is located in a sub-city in the northeast of Ho Chi Minh City, titled Thủ Đức. Titled ‘The Straw Pavilion,’ the project occupies a parkland of vegetable and fruit gardens. MIA Design Studio intentionally focused on creating a pavilion that blends with the surrounding environment.
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Material Reuse-Exploring Pavilions

The 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale will host a project titled ‘The Co-ownership of Action: Trajectories of Elements.’ This exhibition, which explores the potential for material reuse, will be exhibited on the terrace of the Japanese Pavilion. In order to bring this project to life, the country has sent the dismantled remains of a 65-year-old house as a contribution.
Visual ArtThe Guardian

Barbers, books and bakers: how migrant hotspots inspired the Serpentine Pavilion

Fragments of fluted classical columns collide with steps, ledges and bits of curved moulding, like an impromptu playground collaged together from an architectural salvage yard. It is an intriguing dream landscape, with ghostly echoes of familiar London features, all rendered in creamy shades of cement and brought together beneath an enormous circular roof that hovers six metres overhead.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Persepolis Entrance Pavilion / theAlliance

Manufacturers: Compars, North Star Lighting, Sveza. Text description provided by the architects. Persepolis Entrance Pavilion is a 200 sqm open-space, multi-functional pavilion located at the entrance of Iran’s renown UNESCO World Heritage Site, The Persepolis. The form finding process is guided by an indirect modelling algorithm dealing with axial lines of the space at its core, developed by our team which indirectly guides form finding and geometry. Through this strategy, "Medial Surfaces" are derived by controlling axial lines which eliminates direct control over the surface's geometry.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

21 of the Most Whimsical Kids’ Rooms from the Pages of AD

Is there any more precious blank canvas than a child’s bedroom? Brimming with license to go all in on color, begging for a design scheme that will help elicit daydreams, it might just be the most fun room of any house to get to decorate. With these thoughts in mind, we rounded up 21 of our favorite kids’ rooms from the 101-year-old AD archive. Just bear in mind that they may spark joy regardless of your age.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Dublin Home Where Art Deco Architecture and Modern Design Collide

Stand on the street and this home, in a well-heeled district of Dublin, looks like any other smart semi-detached house. However, hidden behind its unassuming 1930s façade is a surprise—an arching, spacious gallery of a property. Created by Dublin-based design firm LyonsKelly, the concept for the house is as evident in the arched, airy architecture as it is in the contemporary pieces inside.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

studio arthur casas renovates 'MW apartment', set inside iconic modernist building in brazil

Set inside an iconic building by late modernist architect gil borsoi in recife, brazil, ‘MW apartment’ by studio arthur casas enjoys panoramic views of the sea. the main area of the house features an open plan that integrates the living and dining rooms, as well as the terrace, forming a continuous lateral landscape design to ensure privacy. the proximity to the sea and the heat led to the choice for cold and resistant materials, including the terrazzo-patterned flooring, which extends throughout all of the apartment, the cement walls, and the canela wood panel, which extends from the entrance to the gourmet area with a long bench.
DesignInhabitat.com

Therme Art unveils 3 urban sustainability projects at Venice Architecture Biennale

“Through the pandemic, we learned that our cities are basically monocultures of human life,” said Mikolaj Sekutowicz, curator and co-founder of Therme Art. “This makes them vulnerable, because we cannot live without the other life — the other organisms that created our bodies over 200,000 years of evolution.” Many of us have felt that vulnerability as COVID-19 spread human misery and constraints through urban neighborhoods.
Designmymodernmet.com

Architects Design “99 Islands in the Sky” Floating in Mid-Air Over Qianhai Bay

This tower proposal by Sou Fujimoto Architects imagines 99 incredible floating islands that soar about 880 feet above the water. The design was completed as part of Qianhai’s New City Center Landmark competition, an invitation-based competition for a new monument on Shenzhen’s Qianhai Bay. This new project would celebrate Shenzhen and the Qianhai district’s recent rapid urban development.
Entertainmentarchitizer.com

The Growing Pavilion // Biobased Creations

Text description provided by the architects. The Growing Pavilion is an ode to biobased materials. It stands as a necessary and viable solution for reducing the rising impacts of climate change and the use of fossil resources. We show the possibilities and the new aesthetic of biobased materials to trigger a turnaround in thinking and acting.
BicyclesBikeRadar

The Light Blue Newnham review

The Newnham chassis is the basis for a brilliant and beautiful bike. We sometimes get the chance to ride bikes so new they arrive as a final prototype and The Light Blue Newnham was one such bike. While it should be in stores later this year, we couldn’t wait to...
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

An interior designer takes a fearless approach to pattern in her London flat

As is the case with most creative people, the question ‘how do you do it?’ can be a frustrating one for interior designers. ‘I don’t know how I do it,’ is a frequent reply, ‘it just happens!’ Such is the case with Cath Beckett, one half of interior design duo Yellow London, whose London flat is a striking showcase for her bold, playful approach to colour and pattern. While those of us who lack such clever instincts may lament the difficulty of explaining them, it just makes it all the more impressive when we see the finished result.
Visual ArtArchDaily

10 Wooden Stilt Houses that are Lifting Architecture off the Ground

Stilt houses are houses raised on piles over the surface of the soil or a body of water. Dating back to the Neolithic and the Bronze Ages, a wide variety of raised dwellings have been identified in a variety of forms worldwide, designed with several diverse and innovative methodologies. Stilt houses are well suited to coastal regions and subtropical climates. More than just a distinctive structural design resolution, they also protect against floods, maximize views and allow homeowners to build on rocky, steep, or unstable land. They also serve to keep out animals and vermin, provide ventilation from underneath, and minimize a house’s ecological footprint.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Trend Setting with Custom Wood-Based Interior Finishes

Wood-based materials manufacturer EGGER combines decor from furniture and interior design, as well as flooring, to create something entirely new. The theme of "Mix & Match" has dominated the interior design market for some time now. The combination of colours, materials, and surfaces provides space for creativity and individuality. These themes can be realized in trendy open residential, living, and working areas. With the blurring of boundaries and the lack of spatial demarcation of functional areas, new demands are being placed on flooring and interior design. "With all the design freedom, coordinated fixed points contribute the desired visual harmony," says Klaus Monhoff, Head of Decor and Design Management at the EGGER Group.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Nanoleaf Elements Review: Smart lighting from the forest

“You'll fall in love with the Nanoleaf Elements' rustic appearance, while appreciating their smart functions.”. Unique lighting design unlike anything else on the market. Nanoleaf smart lights have earned a spot in the background of more Twitch streams than I can count, and for good reason: The Nanoleaf Aurora and Nanoleaf Canvas look fantastic, with huge amounts of customization to fit nearly any mood. With that in mind, I jumped at the chance to review the Nanoleaf Elements, the newest entry in the company’s lineup.
Paris, OHAlliance Review

Paris Pavilion is ready to rent

Local residents came together recently to clean the Paris Pavilion. Anyone looking to rent the pavilion should contact Rick Jedel at 330-205-5205.