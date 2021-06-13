Serpentine Pavilion 2021 review – a sophisticated chimera of light and depth
The youngest architect ever to design the annual temporary structure has created an airy gathering place inspired by diasporic London spaces. The Serpentine Gallery’s Pavilion, an architectural essay that appears in Kensington Gardens every summer, pandemics permitting, tends to be a bit of a sketch. Intriguing ideas by imaginative architects get blurred by the exigencies of project management. Details don’t always survive their first encounter with the building regulations. The pavilions are temporary and built at speed, which can give them a dashed-off feel. The intention can be more rewarding than the execution.www.theguardian.com