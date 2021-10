Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says there's another level to come from Mohamed Salah. Klopp declared Salah the "best player in the world right now" after victory at Watford. He also said, "He's for a while already on that level. Of course, he improves, that's good. He is in his age where you can still improve, and he's doing that constantly. You saw the first goal that he set up for Sadio today, that is an outstanding pass. He brought that, I don't know, from the summer break. After that, he started doing these kinds of things.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO