Chelsea midfielder Kovacic: Breaking leg with Dinamo Zagreb was making of me

The 2018/19 season began with a bang when Chelsea made a handful of big money moves to help rebuild Maurizio Sarri’s squad. Jorginho was the first through the door as the midfield maestro was seen as crucial to how the newly appointed manager wanted to play. Trouble in paradise with Thibaut Courtois then meant the Blues had to make costly changes at the goalkeeper position. Courtois forced the club’s hand and orchestrated a move to Real Madrid. While Chelsea didn’t get anywhere near his full worth in pounds, it did get back an intriguing piece in Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The Blues’ two additions in the middle of the park saw their stock rise following an underwhelming season. They now had one of the best midfield trios (Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Kovacic) in English football.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO