The Divorce by César Aira review – ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?

The prolific New York Country artist Karen Nussbaumer has displayed her effortless confidence to churn out the passionate number ‘Closer Than We’ve Ever Been’. Lewisboro, New York Jun 8, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The splendid artist, Karen Nussbaumer has uplifted the moods of country music listeners with her latest captivating track. She has crafted long-form melodies in the track ‘Closer Than We’ve Ever Been‘. The exquisite verses of the track have found a new meaning with the fascinating artistry of the New York Country artist. The brilliant musician is known for her eclectic roles as a well-known music producer and songwriter. She also happens to be the proud owner of the top-notch production house ‘Sorella Entertainment’ that has got all the modern facilities. She has collaborated with Holley McCreary and it has been a grand association of more than 20 years. The production house was founded in 2012 and the meaning in Italian is ‘sisters’. Most of her splendid songs are available on Soundcloud.