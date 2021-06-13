Cancel
Festival

Lollapalooza: Chicago residents offered free festival tickets for receiving coronavirus vaccine

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Chicago residents are being offered free tickets to Lollapalooza festival if they register to receive the coronavirus vaccine .

After its 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic, the music festival is due to return to Green Park from 29 July to 1 August this summer, with acts including Foo Fighters, Tyler the Creator and Miley Cyrus performing.

As part of a new initiative from the Chicago health department’s vaccination programme, 1200 day tickets to Lollapalooza will be given away to local residents who sign up to be vaccinated on 26 June.

Four of the city’s vaccination sites on this date will be known as “Lollapalooza experiences”, with DJs performing and ticket giveaways taking place.

Festival producer Charlie Walker said: “Lollapalooza has called Chicago home for the past 16 years, and we truly love this vibrant city. We are pleased to partner with and support the city to encourage vaccinations.”

In order to attend the festival, ticketholders must either be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or provide a negative test.

