England vs Croatia LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction from Group D fixture today

England kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign in perfect fashion with a well-deserved win over Croatia at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game, latching on to Kalvin Phillips’ inch-perfect pass to slot home to delight the 22,500 fans inside the stadium.

Gareth Southgate’s big calls - including selecting Phillips in the heart of midfield as well as picking Kieran Trippier out of position at left-back - paid off as the Three Lions began Group D exactly as they hoped.

The only low point was the booing of players taking the knee ahead of the game, although the jeers were largely overshadowed by cheers from other supporters.

Next up for for England is a clash with old enemy Scotland on Friday.

