Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

England vs Croatia LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction from Group D fixture today

By Emmet Gates
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVEPA_0aSrRtqa00

England kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign in perfect fashion with a well-deserved win over Croatia at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game, latching on to Kalvin Phillips’ inch-perfect pass to slot home to delight the 22,500 fans inside the stadium.

Gareth Southgate’s big calls - including selecting Phillips in the heart of midfield as well as picking Kieran Trippier out of position at left-back - paid off as the Three Lions began Group D exactly as they hoped.

The only low point was the booing of players taking the knee ahead of the game, although the jeers were largely overshadowed by cheers from other supporters.

Next up for for England is a clash with old enemy Scotland on Friday.

Follow all the reaction from England vs Croatia live here:

The Independent

The Independent

154K+
Followers
83K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Croatia#Group D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Socceroddschecker.com

England vs Croatia Prediction, Lineups, Results & Betting Tips

No Euro 2020 participant have conceded more goals in competitive gamed since the 2018 World Cup than Croatia. England scored 37 goals in their 8 qualifying games, an average of 4.63 per game. England have won 15 of their last 16 games on home soil. 4.5. Read Full Review. BetBull.
SoccerTelegraph

England vs Croatia betting tips: Euro 2021 preview and odds

A Harry Kane goal is one of our expert’s England vs Croatia betting tips for Sunday’s massive Euro 2021 match at Wembley. The European Championship is set to kick off on Friday evening, with England getting their campaign under way on Sunday. The Three Lions are at Wembley to face...
UEFAthestatszone.com

UEFA EURO 2020 – England vs Croatia Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When does England vs Croatia kick off? Sunday 13th June, 2021 – 14:00 (UK) Where is England vs Croatia being played? Wembley Stadium, London. Where...
FIFAinews.co.uk

Euros on TV today: How to watch Belgium vs Russia – and live coverage of all other Euro 2020 fixtures

The second day of Euro 2020 is upon us and there is three times the fun from the opening night with six teams taking to the field for their opening matches. Wales made a huge impression on the European Championship in France five years ago, when Gareth Bale, a beach-blonde Aaron Ramsey and “the Welsh Pirlo” Joe Allen improbably inspired Chris Coleman’s side to the semi-final, where they were defeated by eventual champions Portugal.
Soccerasumetech.com

Today at Euro 2020: England vs Croatia; Netherlands vs Ukraine, Austria vs North

England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against a familiar foe, as they face Croatia at Wembley in the opening game of Group D on Sunday. Like the rest of the world of football, England and their manager Gareth Southgate sent their best wishes to Christian Eriksen on Saturday, following the Denmark player’s collapse on the pitch against Finland.
UEFAPosted by
MLive

How to Watch England vs. Croatia (6/13/21) -- UEFA Euros Group Stage | Channel, Stream, Time

The UEFA Euro 2020 tournament is slowly spreading its wings, as Group D gets underway on Sunday with England set to host Croatia. This is a rematch of the 2018 World Cup Semifinal, where Croatia knocked off England on their way to a second-place finish after losing to France in the final. Croatia has been a little inconsistent, however, at the Euros, as they have only made it to the quarterfinals twice since 1996. In France in 2016, they were unable to make it out of the Round of 16, and did not even make it past the group stage in 2012.
UEFAThe Independent

England Euro 2020 guide: Potential fixtures, group, route to the final and more

So, is it coming home? Well in a way, it’s already here. England will play all three of their opening Euro 2020 games at Wembley. Top the group and Gareth Southgate's players will only require their passports once on their path to the final, which will also be held at the national stadium. After 55 years of hurt, Harry Kane could emulate Bobby Moore by leading his country to glory on the hallowed Wembley turf.
Soccernewsnationusa.com

Scotland vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020 live: team news and latest updates ahead of Group D Euros game

Massive day for Scottish football, back in the big time after far too long, and with a tricky but winnable fixture against the Czech Republic to start them off with. Steve Clarke’s side play Czech Republic at 2pm in Hampden Park in Glasgow. It’s 58 degrees in Glasgow, with a 21 mile an hour wind and a 27% chance of rain, which I believe I am right in saying makes it officially summer. So taps aaf all around up there.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: England start Euro 2020 with win over Croatia - reaction

Before kick-off, players took the knee and there was a mixed reaction from those at Wembley. Video caption: England players take the knee ahead of Croatia matchEngland players take the knee ahead of Croatia match. Inside the first five minutes, Phil Foden rattled the post with a curling strike. Video...
Worlddigitalspy.com

Group D - England v Croatia- June 13th- From 1pm BBC1

As it’s the biggest group for the majority of forum probably needs an early start and I have agreed to groups B, D, F match threads , my turn again. England’s biggest game for three years since they played them in the World Cup, although I went the Nations League game against them about 2 years ago,. So England know them well and most will hope they are aged as predicted .
Soccerchatsports.com

England vs Croatia live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch Euro 2020 online

Day 3 of the European Championships kicks off with a bang on Sunday as England take on Croatia in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium. England come into this one with the usual hype ahead of every tournament they play, but this time they might actually be able to live up to it. The Three Lions have never had a collection of young talent quite like this one when it comes to technical ability, and the likes of Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham provide hope not only for Euro 2020 — but the future.
UEFAThe Independent

Euro 2020 Group D fixtures, teams and tournament venues

The rearranged Euro 2020 gets underway this summer with the eyes of the football world turning to Europe. The tournament was set to take place last June and July before the coronavirus pandemic intervened forcing Uefa to shift the finals by 12 months. Turkey and Italy kicked things off in...
UEFAfilmdaily.co

[UEFA-EURO] England vs Croatia. Live Stream Reddit Official Channels

Enjoy full streaming of England vs Croatia live coverage exclusive on ESPN on 9th June 2021. How to watch England vs Croatia live stream online? Check all official channels to watch England vs Croatia online Reddit plus official channels here. England vs Croatia or Euro Live Streaming is the 16th...