Thailand, The Land Of Smiles: Thailand is looking to buy 10 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to help speed their vaccination efforts as they look to open up more and more. At a Koh Tao resort on Shark Bay, a billionaire Thai couple was found at the bottom of a pool, they believed to have drowned. Autopsy results found water in both their lungs. In the southern Thai province of Trang local villagers had to set up nets to capture Cobra’s, who were terrorizing the village. The magnificent beauty that can be seen in Koh Samui will open to vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1. IMUer’s check out the video for more details.