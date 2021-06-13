Indianola School Board to Review Handbooks
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Monday. The board will review district handbooks, auxiliary building site selections, the 2021-22 bread bid, architecture contracts, issue Teacher Leader contracts, and hold a public hearing on flex funds. The board will also hear reports from the board curriculum, human resources, and policy committees. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the district office board room in the District Administration Building.