Indianola, IA

Indianola School Board to Review Handbooks

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola School Board meets in regular session Monday. The board will review district handbooks, auxiliary building site selections, the 2021-22 bread bid, architecture contracts, issue Teacher Leader contracts, and hold a public hearing on flex funds. The board will also hear reports from the board curriculum, human resources, and policy committees. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the district office board room in the District Administration Building.

