Today, I’m thinking about where we were just a year ago. I bet you are too. So many issues were converging – the pandemic, daily racial and social justice demonstrations, lockdowns and curfews, and a general sense of uncertainty. Borne out of that storm of confusion, though, many of us began to look at our families, our neighbors, and our communities as Americans banding together in a common struggle. And part of being in it together is truly recognizing our shared history – one that, for Americans, includes the dark mark of slavery and disregard for our own rule of law and humanity as it continued for almost another three years after it was abolished in 1862.