Gunz Esports wins PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 1 Arabia Finals
The first major ESports tournament in the Arab region, the PUBG Mobile Pro League PMPL 2021 Season 1 Arabia Finals has come to an end with Gunz Esports from Morocco being crowned as champions. The victorious team has won hefty prize money of $10,000. Rico Infinity Team, who have finished the tournament in 2nd place has bagged $6,500. Sudor Esports, the underdog team for the tournament has become third to secure prize money of $5,000.gamingonphone.com