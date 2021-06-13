Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Gunz Esports wins PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 1 Arabia Finals

By Md Sadequzzaman Sarker
gamingonphone.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first major ESports tournament in the Arab region, the PUBG Mobile Pro League PMPL 2021 Season 1 Arabia Finals has come to an end with Gunz Esports from Morocco being crowned as champions. The victorious team has won hefty prize money of $10,000. Rico Infinity Team, who have finished the tournament in 2nd place has bagged $6,500. Sudor Esports, the underdog team for the tournament has become third to secure prize money of $5,000.

gamingonphone.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg Mobile#Morocco#Mobile Gaming#Pubg Mobile Pro League#Pmpl#Arab#Finals#Hotline Esports#Team Galaxy Racer#Whatsapp#Telegram Group#Google News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
India
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

PCS4 Americas Grand Finals: PUBG Esports story so far

PUBG Esports will make its return to the battlegrounds on June 10th to kick off the PCS4 Americas Grand Finals. Sixteen of the best teams from North and South America have fought their way to this stage of the series with hopes of claiming the lion’s share of a $250,000 USD prize pool and PGC Points that count towards PUBG’s grand finale later this season, the 2021 PUBG Global Championship.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to watch the PMPL Arabia season one finals

Sixteen teams will be battling in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia season one finals from June 10 to 12. They will be competing for a share of the $88,000 prize pool and five slots to the EMEA Championship. The sixteen teams have qualified after a three-week regular season...
dotesports.com

How to watch the PMPL South Asia Championship season one

The inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship will be held from June 10 to 13. Sixteen teams will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and the title of champions. The winner of the championship will receive a direct invite to...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Gunz Esports win PMPL Arabia, 5 teams qualify for EMEA Championship

Gunz Esports have been crowned the champions of the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia. The team was the definite favorites coming into the finals after a dominating performance in the regular season. They didn’t disappoint, picking up four chicken dinners from 18 matches and a staggering 110 kills. Gunz Esports also achieved the top three positions on 10 occasions in the finals. This pushed them to the top of the rankings table with 245 total points.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

PUBG Mobile hacks - Are they real?

In this article, we will discuss all the PUBG Mobile hacks, cheats, their usages and their repercussions. Without any further ado, let’s dive into the details. PUBG Mobile is well known for its famous BR content around the world. Recently, Tencent along with other stakeholders have been focussing on the competitive scene of the game by holding multiple tournaments on an international level.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Gambit Esports sweep OG in IEM Season XVI-Summer grand final

Gambit Esports recorded a 3-0 victory over OG in the Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Summer grand final on Sunday. Gambit Esports posted a 16-14 victory on Mirage, a 16-11 win on Dust II and a 16-7 triumph on Overpass in the best-of-five match. Russian Sergey "Ax1Le" Rykhtorov had...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

PUBG Mobile ranks and ranking system explained

In pretty much every Battle Royale title out there, the most played mode is Ranked. And the reason for that is it rewards you with tons of exclusive items and most importantly you get to see your name featured on the leaderboards. Today, we will be discussing the PUBG Mobile...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Results for the PMPL Americas Championship season 1

The inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas Championship is here. From June 17 to 20, 16 teams from North and South America will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool. The teams will play six matches per day for 24 total matches on...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

FIFA Mobile 21 Champions League Finals Event Guide

After a long and exciting TOTS with the enthralling final 7 days of UTOTS, EA has brought back the popular FIFA Mobile 21 Champions League Finals event. As Chelsea won their 2nd Champions League crown, EA is bringing back glimpses from the knockout stages to the finale to make the players experience the final run. Play Star Games and battle it out in VS Attack and Head to Head to earn top players for your squad. European club football ends here for this season!
ava360.com

PUBG MOBILE VS PUBG NEW STATE - Which Is Best?

PUBG MOBILE VS PUBG NEW STATE - FULL CAMPARISON. Which Is Best?. In This video, I am comparing two PUBG games, PUBG Mobile and PUBG NEW STATE. I am showing graphics, gameplay, and all modes. ------------------------------------------ ▬▬▬ Download Links ▬▬▬. ------------------------------------------ iOS ►►Coming Soon. Android ►►https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.newstate&hl=en_IN. BETA►►https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.newstate.beta. ---------------------------------------- Join Our...
gamepur.com

How to use Over the Shoulder (OTS) Mode in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile battle royale games globally in which a total of 100 players fight against each other, and the last one standing is the winner. To eliminate the opponents, one must have good aiming and gun handling skills that can be done better if you can reduce the recoil of the weapon.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

PUBG Mobile Gets Microscopic With Traverse-Insectoid Mode

Krafton and Tencent Games released the 1.4 Update into PUBG Mobile this morning as things are getting smaller for a little while. Starting today and running all the way to July 5th, the game will have you playing in Traverse-Insectoid mode, which essentially means you've been shrunken down to the size of an action figure and will be battling on the same maps you know and love, only on a much smaller scale. In this mode, you will fly and fight across five special labs spread around the Erangel map, armed with only homing missiles as your mode of attack. We have more info on it for you here as the mode will kick in as soon as you update the game on the App Store or in Google Play.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

PUBG Mobile controller - Can you use one?

Are you looking for some ways to try out the controllers in PUBG Mobile? As you might be aware, the game doesn’t support their usage, officially. There are still some methods you can try out to use controllers without any risk of getting banned, however. Today, we will discuss some of the ways by which you can get your hands on the game with your preferred controller.
Video Gameskoreagamedesk.com

How to unlock McLaren in PUBG Mobile

Finally, the official collaboration of British Supercar manufacturer McLaren and PUBG Mobile has begun, and the collaboration event named McLaren Drift event will be available till June 30. This event can get the players a chance to earn McLaren 570S skin and many other rewards like backpacks, gun skins, and more.
Video Gamesgetindianews.com

PUBG Mobile India Early Access (BGMI): PUBG Mobile Early Access Beta Testers Now In India!

The most popular and fascinating PUBG Mobile is always is the hot topic of gaming lovers. It was banned last year along with its other 118 Chinese apps due to the privacy policy but due to its craze, it returns for its admirers. Indian PUBG Mobile gamers were left in a state of terror when the declaration of Battlegrounds Mobile India was informed in the month of May. This was notable as it meant that PUBG Mobile was getting back to the nation after a year. For the past 7 weeks, there have been several other things that have also made in the game. Finally the happiest moment for the fans of PUBG Mobile who have been waiting for this game for so long.