Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

A tale of two school systems: What to do about the fact that New York City’s public education system remains the most segregated in the country

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
tribuneledgernews.com
 10 days ago

A few years ago, a report by UCLA’s Civil Rights Project branded New York City’s public school system with the ignominious distinction of being the most segregated in the nation. A new report by the same outfit says since then, many educational divides here have only gotten worse. This is a major problem to combat. It requires an intelligent approach.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education System#School Systems#Race#Ucla#Civil Rights Project#Asian Americans#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.