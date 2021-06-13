A tale of two school systems: What to do about the fact that New York City’s public education system remains the most segregated in the country
A few years ago, a report by UCLA’s Civil Rights Project branded New York City’s public school system with the ignominious distinction of being the most segregated in the nation. A new report by the same outfit says since then, many educational divides here have only gotten worse. This is a major problem to combat. It requires an intelligent approach.www.tribuneledgernews.com