Indianola Square Reconstruction Begins Tomorrow

The Square Reconstruction Project, commonly referred to as the Streetscape Project, begins Phase tomorrow at 5am. Included in Phase 1 is West Salem Ave between B and Howard Streets, as well as N Buxton St between West Salem and West Ashland Avenues. The roads will be closed to traffic and a temporary fence will be erected between the sidewalk and street for pedestrian traffic, with access to all businesses available throughout. Streetlights in a portion of the downtown area will be off on the 100 block of N Buxton, and the 100 block and 200 blocks of W Salem. Phase 1 is expected to be complete by mid-November.