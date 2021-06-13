New York Lawmakers Overcome Marijuana Legalization ‘Impasse’ And Expect Bill In ‘Next Day Or So’
A top New York senator said that lawmakers and the governor have successfully resolved an outstanding issue in marijuana legalization negotiations related to impaired driving, setting the stage for a formal introduction of new bill text within days. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) said on Tuesday that the legislature is “really, really, really close on marijuana” following negotiations with executive staff office over recent weeks. “We have gotten past the impasse of the impaired driving.” .@AndreaSCousins during a virtual press conference, says on talks pertaining to recreational marijuana: “I think we are really, really really close on marijuana, we have gotten past the impasse of the impaired driving.” Says final language tbd. — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) March 23, 2021 “We are looking to get language that will I think be satisfactory in the next day or so,” she said during a virtual press briefing. "I think we are really really really close on (legalizing) marijuana" State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins tells reporters. "We are looking to get language that will I think be satisfactory in the next day or so" — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) March 23, 2021 While that language isn’t available yet, Stewart-Cousins said the legislation will likely contain a provision providing additional tax dollars for law enforcement to be trained to identify impaired driving. .@AndreaSCousins says that this marijuana legalization bill will most likely include additional money to train police to identify when someone is driving while impaired. — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) March 23, 2021 Legislators also signaled last week that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) had ceded to them on two other key components: one to allow adults to cultivate cannabis for personal use and another concerning how to allocate marijuana tax revenue for social equity purposes. Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Liz Krueger (D), sponsor of…cannabisnewsworld.com