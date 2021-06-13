Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

New York Lawmakers Overcome Marijuana Legalization ‘Impasse’ And Expect Bill In ‘Next Day Or So’

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 9 days ago

A top New York senator said that lawmakers and the governor have successfully resolved an outstanding issue in marijuana legalization negotiations related to impaired driving, setting the stage for a formal introduction of new bill text within days. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) said on Tuesday that the legislature is “really, really, really close on marijuana” following negotiations with executive staff office over recent weeks. “We have gotten past the impasse of the impaired driving.” .@AndreaSCousins during a virtual press conference, says on talks pertaining to recreational marijuana: “I think we are really, really really close on marijuana, we have gotten past the impasse of the impaired driving.” Says final language tbd. — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) March 23, 2021 “We are looking to get language that will I think be satisfactory in the next day or so,” she said during a virtual press briefing. "I think we are really really really close on (legalizing) marijuana" State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins tells reporters. "We are looking to get language that will I think be satisfactory in the next day or so" — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) March 23, 2021 While that language isn’t available yet, Stewart-Cousins said the legislation will likely contain a provision providing additional tax dollars for law enforcement to be trained to identify impaired driving. .@AndreaSCousins says that this marijuana legalization bill will most likely include additional money to train police to identify when someone is driving while impaired. — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) March 23, 2021 Legislators also signaled last week that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) had ceded to them on two other key components: one to allow adults to cultivate cannabis for personal use and another concerning how to allocate marijuana tax revenue for social equity purposes. Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Liz Krueger (D), sponsor of…

cannabisnewsworld.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Marijuana#Cannabis Legalization#Marijuana Legalization#The Next Day#Andreascousins#State Senate#Senate Finance Committee#Cannabis News World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Taxation
Related
Connecticut Statethefreshtoast.com

Recreational Marijuana Now Legal In Connecticut As Gov. Signs Bill Into Law

“People have been working on this for 10 years,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “It’s been a long time coming. I think we have a good bill that puts public health first.”. Connecticut just became the 18th state in the union to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes and the 4th just this year, as Gov. Ned Lamont signed the bill into law on Tuesday.
New Haven, CTNew Haven Register

Lamont signs bill legalizing marijuana; retail targeted for late 2022

Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation just after noon on Tuesday legalizing possession and use of marijuana for adults, and creating a market that is expected to lead to retail sales in 2022 with a strong component of equity for people from disadvantaged neighborhoods. “We had a chance to learn from...
PoliticsRegister Citizen

South Dakota lawmakers, cities warm to marijuana plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — As South Dakota anticipates a state Supreme Court decision on whether recreational marijuana will become legal in July, state lawmakers and city governments are moving forward with their own pot plans. Officials across the state have warmed to the idea of legalization since voters passed...
New York City, NYwshu.org

Government Watchdogs Want Cuomo To Lift MTA Emergency Declaration

This month marks four years since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo first declared a so-called "state of emergency" for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Government watchdogs now say it's time to rescind it. The governor gave the MTA state of emergency status in 2017 — when things seemed dire. Regular signal...
Public HealthLancaster Farming

New York State Fair Increases Capacity, Shows

The Great New York State Fair will be allowed to operate at full capacity and will have more attractions than previously expected. “This is a testament to our remarkable progress against COVID,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. With 70% of New York adults fully vaccinated, Cuomo provided a rosier outlook...
Connecticut StateHartford Business

Lamont to sign CT cannabis legalization into law

Gov. Ned Lamont will sign into law the cannabis legalization bill state legislators passed last week during a signing ceremony at the state Capitol Tuesday at noon. Connecticut's state Senate Thursday morning passed a measure legalizing the recreational use and retail sale of cannabis, setting the stage for a new industry in the Constitution State.
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New York Lawmakers May Vote For Legalization On Tuesday

New York Legislators could vote as early as Tuesday on the legalization of adult-use cannabis in the state. Word of… Read More….. Source : New York Lawmakers May Vote For Legalization On Tuesday. reposted by Cannabis News World.
Politicsharrisbricken.com

New York’s Cannabis Control Board – What’s Going On?

In all of the excitement over New York’s passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), one of the things that often gets lost is that legalization was just the first step towards the issuance of adult-use cannabis licenses. The single most important administrative action item is the formation of the primary regulatory governing body, the Cannabis Control Board (CCB).
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New York Marijuana Legalization Bill Moves Fast, With Three Committee Hearings And Possible Floor Votes Tuesday

Just days after a revised bill to legalize marijuana in New York was released following negotiations between the governor and Senate and Assembly leaders, formal hearings have been scheduled for the proposal in three committees on Tuesday. And floor votes could immediately follow action by the panels, a top lawmaker says. Put simply, things are moving fast—which is consistent with what legislative leaders and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said to expect after a deal was reached. The Assembly Codes and Ways & Means Committees and the Senate Finance Committee are scheduled to start considering the legislation within minutes of each other on Tuesday morning. While the bill is not currently listed on the floor schedule for either body, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D) said on Monday that she anticipates that a vote in her chamber will take place after the committees move the bill. Cuomo will sign the measure “right away,” she told a WIVB-TV reporter. I just spoke with Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who told me she expects a vote on the marijuana bill tomorrow after it gets through the committees. She also tells me she expects to governor to sign the bill "right away". https://t.co/AwrwZ3dbC1 — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 29, 2021 This legislation is being handled outside of the budget, but lawmakers are still pushing to pass it on schedule ahead of Thursday’s budget deadline. Peoples-Stokes, who is carrying the Assembly version of the bill, said last week that the legislation they negotiated with the governor “provides long awaited marijuana justice for New Yorkers, and makes significant steps and investments to begin to address the generational devastation caused by marijuana prohibition and mass incarceration.” Senate Finance Chairwoman Liz Krueger (D), the lead Senate sponsor of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) whose panel is set to…
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico GOP Senator Circulates Draft Marijuana Bill Ahead Of This Week’s Special Session

At least two competing proposals are taking shape as New Mexico lawmakers attempt to strike a deal on marijuana legalization during a special legislative session that begins on Tuesday. Sponsors of HB 12, which passed the House of Representatives but ultimately stalled on the Senate floor during the final hours of the regular session, have been scrambling to retool that measure into a form they hope can win support from both chambers. “We are working on our bill,” Rep. Javier Martínez (D) told Marijuana Moment in an interview on Friday. “I’ve been meeting with the governor’s office all week—myself, my cosponsors on the House side and cosponsors on the Senate side.” Some reports suggest individual provisions of the plan may spin off into separate legislation, potentially creating several bills for lawmakers to consider. Meanwhile Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R), whose own legalization bill, SB 288, failed to make it out of committee during the regular session, unveiled a separate proposal for the special session late last week. “I thought it important to get out to the public because it is kind of a rushed special session,” he told Marijuana Moment. Pirtle said that while he was scheduled to meet with the governor’s office over the weekend, he has felt largely left out of the ongoing negotiations. “I really thought I would have more of a hands-on role at this point,” he said Friday. “I have yet to see a version from the governor’s office or the House members.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), who supports legalization, signaled the need for a special session as it became clear that HB 12 was unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled Senate in its current form. “It’s important enough and we’re close enough that the governor firmly believes it will be worth an extra effort to close…
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana Legalization Expected to Advance This Week in Key States

A handful of key states are poised to advance adult use marijuana legalization proposals this week. The post Marijuana Legalization Expected to Advance This Week in Key States appeared first on NORML. Excerpt only …. Source : Marijuana Legalization Expected to Advance This Week in Key States. reposted by Cannabis...
Kansas Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Kansas Lawmakers Approve Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill, Clearing It For Floor Vote

A Kansas House committee on Monday adopted another set of amendments to a medical marijuana legalization bill and approved the overall measure, clearing its path to a floor vote. The legislation, which was introduced last month in the House Federal and State Affairs Committee, has been the subject of multiple hearings in the panel, with members going through numerous proposed changes in recent days. Chairman John Barker (R) said during last week’s initial hearing that the plan was to have legislators take most of the week to review the amendments and then vote on Thursday, but that timeline was delayed. Despite complaints from some members that the process was rushed nonetheless, the committee passed the bill in a 13-8 vote. That followed a motion to table the measure that failed. Lawmakers separately approved a procedural motion to incorporate the bill’s language into an unrelated Senate proposal to speed up its consideration by the two chambers. The legislation would establish a medical marijuana program for qualified patients. As drafted, it listed 21 conditions that would qualify patients for the program, including chronic pain, HIV and post-traumatic stress disorder. However, it was amended on Monday to expand that list. Smoking and vaping products would be prohibited. It would also not provide for home growing. Members of the panel heard testimony from supporters and opponents last month. Here are the amendments that the committee approved and rejected during Monday’s hearing: Rep. Randy Garber (R) APPROVED: Expand the list of qualifying conditions; loosen restrictions on the vaping ban; remove THC limits; remove regulators’ ability to institute business licensing caps; give regulatory authority to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) instead of the Agriculture Department; enact protections for nurses who treat patients using medical cannabis; add testing provisions; remove a new crime for storing…
PoliticsSFGate

No marijuana legalization bill signing Friday, but it's coming soon

Gov. Ned Lamont, quick to announce his support for a bill legalizing recreational pot for adults after it won final legislative approval Thursday, intends to sign the bill into law in the coming days. Lamont’s office had not released details as of Friday afternoon about whether the bill signing will...
U.S. PoliticsMiami Herald

Connecticut lawmakers give final OK to marijuana legalization

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a bill the allows for the cultivation and sale of marijuana in the state. The measure would allow adults 21 or older to purchase and possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana (or up to 5 ounces locked away at home or in a vehicle’s glove box or trunk) starting on July 1. Retail sales of recreational cannabis in Connecticut would not start until May 2022, at the earliest.