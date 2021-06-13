Wellphoria Beauty: What Can CBD Shampoo do for your hair?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You don't need to visit the salon in order to get an amazing blowout. Achieving a sleek, styled look is entirely attainable at home-so long as you have the right tools, that is. In addition to a paddle or round brush, you'll need a hair dryer. And yes, quality definitely matters here. The average drugstore hair dryer that just does the basics-meaning only dries your hair-probably won't cut it if you're looking for professional-quality results. To help you find a tool that'll deliver time and time again, we asked a few experts to recommend some of the best hair dryers on the market today for every hair type.