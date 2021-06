Aside from the highest level of basketball, the concept of assembling a balanced core grouping of players seems to be more advantageous than building around a “star” or two. Again, the theory of accumulating as many stars as possible is clearly the best method to succeed in the NBA. That being said, folks should definitely be intrigued by Coach Johnnie Richardson and his blueprint over at Piedmont Classical—since he arguably has one of the more underrated squads in the state. But how did we get to this point? Let’s look…