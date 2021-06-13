Should Monrovia Stop Electing Mayor at Large? Councilman Spicer's Son Graduates Air Force Academy; Two-Year Budget; Juneteenth; Mosquito Week
At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/pf2aDD) the Monrovia City Council will consider ... ~ Whether it would be a good idea for Monrovia to switch back from having a mayor elected at large to the more common method among smaller cities of having the mayor's position rotate among the members of the city council. Monrovia switched to its current system in 1976. https://is.gd/swOGJ1.www.monrovianow.com