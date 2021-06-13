Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa Race Massacre

By The Week Staff
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A century ago this month, a white mob destroyed a thriving Black neighborhood in Tulsa. Here's everything you need to know:. What was 'Black Wall Street'? In the early 1900s, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a racially segregated city of about 100,000 people, with about 9,000 Black residents confined to the Greenwood neighborhood. Forbidden from patronizing or opening businesses on the white side of town, Black Tulsans established Greenwood as a bustling middle-class neighborhood, with more than 200 businesses spread across 35 blocks, including 15 doctors, two newspapers, luxury shops, restaurants, hotels, theaters, salons, and a library. "Black Wall Street," as some called it, also had its own school system, post office, savings and loan bank, and hospital. Many white Tulsans resented the bustling, self-contained prosperity of what they derisively called "Little Africa" and "N-----town," and racial tensions simmered. Greenwood "disproved the whole idea that racial superiority was a fact of life," said Jim Goodwin, current publisher of The Oklahoma Eagle, a Black newspaper. On May 30, 1921, a spark ignited racial resentment into terrible violence.

theweek.com
View All 25 Commentsarrow_down
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
State
Florida State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Race Riot#The Tulsa Race Massacre#Tulsans#The Oklahoma Eagle#Drexel#Coloreds#The Tulsa Tribune#Congress#African Americans#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Airplanes
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

NYC Democratic mayoral primary to proceed to ranked-choice counting after no candidate wins majority outright, CNN projects

(CNN) — The New York City Democratic mayoral primary winner will be determined using ranked-choice voting tabulation, CNN projects. Voters in the Big Apple had the option to rank up to five of the 13 candidates in the race. Since no candidate will win a majority of the vote outright, the New York City Board of Elections will tabulate voters' ranked choices to determine the winner.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...