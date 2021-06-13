Snyder, JoHanna

JoHanna Snyder 81, of Gallatin Gateway, MT passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. JoHanna requested to live with her daughter, Christy at her home in Bayfield, CO, where she passed peacefully. JoHanna was born April 24, 1940 in Jerome, ID to Earl and Beulah Erwin. She moved to California at a young age and later met her husband, Jim. They raised their children in Escondido, CA, and spent many family vacations in Mexico, where they loved the Sea of Cortez. She was preceded in death by her spouse of 52 years, Jim Snyder; her son, Scott; her parents and her brother, Terry. She is survived by her two daughters: Christy and Marda; her grandchildren & great grandchildren and her sister, Darla. Private family services will be held at a later date. JoHanna Snyder Snyder.