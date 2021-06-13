Cancel
NHL

Toffoli and the Canadiens visit Vegas to start playoff series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -274, Canadiens +224; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND: Golden Knights host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Montreal Canadiens to open the Nhl finals. The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

In their last regular season matchup on The Golden Knights are 21-5-2 at home. Vegas is eighth in the NHL with 32.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Canadiens are 11-10-7 on the road. Montreal is 24th in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Theodore leads the Golden Knights with a plus-28 in 53 games this season. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 44 points, scoring 28 goals and registering 16 assists. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.0 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Canadiens: Averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Tomas Nosek: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Jeff Petry: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Evans: out (concussion), Tomas Tatar: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

