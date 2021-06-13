Cancel
Charlestown, RI

In the Easy Chair with Lorén Spears

By Nancy Burns-Fusaro Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCCUPATION: Executive director, Tomaquag Museum. BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Spokane, Washington (Dad was in the Air Force), raised in Rhode Island, grew up in Exeter through 8th grade and lived in Rockville (Hopkinton) through high school. RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning our summer...

www.thewesterlysun.com
