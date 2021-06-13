In the Easy Chair with Lorén Spears

The Chair First Look Images shows us some moments from Netflix’s upcoming comedy(/drama?) starring Sandra Oh and releasing one week earlier. Netflix has given us our first look at their upcoming series The Chair, starring Sandra Oh with Amanda Peet as the executive producer, writer, and showrunner. Along with the first look images, Netflix has announced the show will be releasing one week earlier on August 20, 2021, on Netflix (instead of August 27 as previously stated). Other executive producers joining Peet are Sandra Oh, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernie Caulfield, and Daniel Gray Longino. The writers are Peet, along with Annie Julia Wyman, Richard E. Robbins, Jennifer Kim, and Andrea Troyer. All six episodes are directed by Daniel Gray Longino.