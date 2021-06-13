CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

French Open 2021: Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova wins first-ever Grand Slam title

By Yahoo Sports
chatsports.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThe French Open women's singles final between relatively unknown first-timers Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia proved to be...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Unvaccinated players unlikely to get visas for Grand Slam, premier says

Players who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 are unlikely to be allowed into the country to compete in the Australian Open, the leader of the state hosting the tournament has said.Victoria which is scheduled to host the first Grand Slam of 2022 in January, has introduced a vaccination mandate for professional athletes as it battles a resurgence of coronavirus cases.Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday told reporters: “I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country and if they did get a visa they’d probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks.”Australian prime minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday international travel to and from the country would resume from November 1 for citizens and permanent residents, but emphasised “no decision to allow other visa holders” had yet been made.Tournament organisers had to overcome many obstacles to hold the event this year, with the start date pushed back three weeks and players forced to quarantine for a fortnight on arrival in the country.Tennis Australia insisted in May the tournament would proceed in January 2022.
TENNIS
Telegraph

Cameron Norrie becomes first Briton to win 'fifth slam' at Indian Wells

After the Fairytale of New York, here was tennis’s answer to Operation Desert Storm. Cameron Norrie delivered a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 comeback victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili on Sunday night in the Indian Wells final. His triumph felt all the more special because this tournament, which is informally known as “the fifth slam”, had never fallen into the hands of a Brit before.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Grand Slam#Roland Garros
The Independent

Mark Allen beats John Higgins to win his first Northern Ireland Open title

Mark Allen won his first Northern Ireland Open title after beating John Higgins 9-8 in a dramatic final in Belfast Allen, in his hometown tournament, came from behind to win the final three frames to the delight of the home crowd.Allen’s best previous performance in Belfast was the quarter-finals in 2016.But after knocking in a 147 in the first round and then coming back from 3-0 down to stun three-time defending champion Judd Trump in the quarter-finals, the 35-year-old capped off a memorable week to win the Alex Higgins Trophy and the £70,000 first prize.Your @BetVictor Northern Ireland Open champion...@pistol147!He's...
SPORTS
Herald-Palladium

Verstappen wins F1 U.S. Grand prix, extends title chase lead

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — If there ever was a time for Max Verstappen to flinch in this riveting Formula One championship battle with Lewis Hamilton, it would have been Sunday in the closing laps of the U.S. Grand Prix. The young Dutchman seeking his first world championship was being chased...
AUSTIN, TX
WTHI

Parke Heritage wins first outright WRC title

Parke Heritage beat Fountain Central 54-18 to win the programs first outright WRC title. Still No One Won The Jackpot After The First 5 Spins, Maybe You'll Succeed?. This Is How Much Attorneys Make In 2021 (See Their Salaries) Attorneys | Sponsored Links. 7 Mistakes You'll Make Hiring a Financial...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
chatsports.com

Transylvania Open: Emma Raducanu wins her first ever WTA match

Believe it or not, it was only this Tuesday that Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu won her first match on the WTA Tour and it happened in her father’s home country of Romania. The 18-year-old Raducanu rose to stardom by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon 2021 and then going...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Alexandre Reard is first French man to win World Series of Poker 2021

Alexandre Reard is the first man from France to take home the gold WSOP bracelet in 2021! He shares what it's like to bring home the glory and the coveted gold to France. You can find live reporting about all of today's events on PokerNews.com. Website: https://www.pokernews.com/tours/wsop/2021-wsop/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pokernewsdotcom/. Facebook:...
GAMBLING
The Independent

Raducanu reveals she handed US Open trophy over to LTA as a ‘little gift’

Emma Raducanu has revealed she has presented her US Open trophy to the Lawn Tennis Association as a “little gift” in recognition of their role in her development.The British number one, 18, became the first British woman to win a singles grand slam title since Virginia Wade’s 1977 Wimbledon triumph with her stunning run from qualifying to victory at Flushing Meadows in the summer, but she has not held on to the hardware.“It’s stored at the National Tennis Centre I’m pretty sure in London ” Raducanu said after beating Ana Bogdan to reach the quarter-finals at the Transylvania Open.We're taking...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy