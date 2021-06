AEW and WWE are set to return to touring in July. Tickets are currently on sale for Dynamite on July 7 in Miami, July 14 in Cedar Park, Texas and July 21 in Garland, TX. There was a belief among some people that fans seeing the loud audience at Double or Nothing would result in an uptick in ticket sales for the AEW shows, but that has not been the case thus far. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW tickets have been selling at the same rate as before the pay-per-view.