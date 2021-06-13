Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 706 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)
Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.tickerreport.com