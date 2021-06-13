Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 706 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

By Shane Hupp
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faf#Financial Services#Synovus Financial Corp#Fil Ltd#Nyse Faf#Credit Suisse Group#Truist Financial#Truist Securities#Specialty Insurance#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stockstickerreport.com

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 760 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.48 Million

Brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce sales of $94.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.84 million to $95.95 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $88.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stockstickerreport.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells $382,555.08 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176,000 Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $176,000 as […]
Stockstickerreport.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 32,141 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,141 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “
Stockstickerreport.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,443 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of AAR worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.
Stockstickerreport.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $42.97 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $42,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of Keros Therapeutics worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 74,928 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 925,156 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.72% of Gates Industrial worth $79,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.