Synovus Financial Corp Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)
Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.tickerreport.com