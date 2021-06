Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.