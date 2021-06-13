Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)
Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.tickerreport.com