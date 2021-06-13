Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

By Max Byerly
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Norges Bank#Great Lakes Advisors Llc#Jennison Associates Llc#Royal Bank Of Canada#Svb Leerink#Goldman Sachs Group#Berenberg Bank#Nuplazid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockscom-unik.info

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $106,000 in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Several other large investors have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stockstickerreport.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 674 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang Sells 1,309 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $127.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Citigroup Downgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Neutral

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.22.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of IPG Investment […]
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 146,465 Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $186,010.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,646.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 18, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Acadia" or the "Company") (ACAD) - Get Report securities between June 15, 2020 and April 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Euclidean Capital Llc Sells 44,419 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,515,132.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stockstickerreport.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockscom-unik.info

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $644,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $585,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.87% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.