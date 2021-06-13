HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 26,982 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 155,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.www.tickerreport.com