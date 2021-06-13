Cancel
Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

By Joseph Griffin
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Murphy Oil worth $220,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Talos Energy worth $61,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Baidu worth $178,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 4,336.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
WealthStone Inc. Buys New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,031 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold […]
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 798,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,125,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.59% of Dynex Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Avram A. Glazer Buys 11,588 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 11,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $45,540.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,877 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 51job worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.
Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,070 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. A...
Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,026 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $28,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BlackRock Inc. Has $81.38 Million Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,330,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Radius Health worth $81,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.