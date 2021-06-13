Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.
BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Murphy Oil worth $220,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.tickerreport.com