Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)
Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.tickerreport.com