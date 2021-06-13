Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share
Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.www.tickerreport.com