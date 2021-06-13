Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

By Logan Wallace
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Bancorp#Earnings Per Share#Mye Rrb#Myers Industries#Myers Industries#Eps#First Trust Advisors#Gsa Capital Partners Llp#Foundry Partners Llc#Us Bancorp De#Myers Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.02. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.00. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Insperity posted sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$7.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.56 and the highest is $7.70. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $5.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
StocksWKRB News

KPCB XV Associates LLC Has $63.61 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KPCB XV Associates LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,666 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 27.4% of KPCB XV Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KPCB XV Associates LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $63,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$168.95 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post $168.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $170.85 million. Orion Group posted sales of $183.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.62 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce sales of $159.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.23 million and the highest is $160.00 million. StarTek reported sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $1,924,475.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $421.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$247.19 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce sales of $247.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.25 million and the lowest is $247.13 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $126.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted by Wedbush

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
Marketstickerreport.com

Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.65. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.