Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 272,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 80,102 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.