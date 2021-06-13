Cancel
Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

By Max Byerly
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $90.59 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,934 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 3.8% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $90,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce sales of $11.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $12.83 billion. Tesla posted sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stockstickerreport.com

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.30.
Stockstickerreport.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $421.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Cameco worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) SVP Aaron D. Stephenson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Stockstickerreport.com

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 272,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 80,102 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $425.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Stockstickerreport.com

Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.