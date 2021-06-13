Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella Sells 5,450 Shares of Stock
Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.www.tickerreport.com