UFC welterweight contender Nate Diaz conveyed his interest in fighting Tony Ferguson by sharing a photo of him on his social media. Ferguson this week conveyed his own interest in fighting the UFC superstar Conor McGregor, but it appears as though Diaz wants in on the action instead. Diaz has made it clear over the last few months that he wants to get back into the Octagon very soon after his decision loss to Leon Edwards back in June at UFC 263. Diaz has been connected to a welterweight contest against Vicente Luque in recent weeks but the fight has not been booked yet. With the Luque fight not getting done, it appears as though Diaz could be ready to move on and fight someone else, and that potentially could be against Ferguson.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO