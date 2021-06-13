Cancel
Synovus Financial Corp Has $353,000 Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

By Joseph Griffin
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

