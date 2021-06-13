Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $701,800.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.