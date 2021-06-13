Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $701,800.00 in Stock
Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $701,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,767,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.www.tickerreport.com