HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

By Logan Wallace
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

