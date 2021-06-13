HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)
HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.www.tickerreport.com