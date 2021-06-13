The club racer proving hearing is no barrier to access

A successful weekend with important points and most of all more progress for Trivellato Racing by Villorba Corse at Zandvoort. The Dutch circuit hosted the third round of the 2021 GT4 European Series where the Italian team took action with its two Mercedes-AMG GT4 and four young drivers getting its best results of the season, especially with British GT4 champion Jamie Caroline and his Swiss teammate Jean Luc D’Auria on the #70 car. On track with 38 cars, Trivellato’s crew was protagonist in both races, always pushing hard and also keeping a solid pace. Their performances and Caroline’s brilliant overtakings in the second part of race 1 brought to gain many positions, finishing ninth overall and seventh in class (Silver Cup).