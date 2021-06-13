The club racer proving hearing is no barrier to access
For any young adult, trying to make it onto the grid is tricky, but for those who have an impairment it can seem a world away entirely. Kudos, then, to Sarah Thomson, who demonstrated last weekend at Snetterton that such obstacles do not mean an end to the motor racing dream by making her debut in the Porsche Club Championship, despite being deaf. It’s a remarkable achievement in itself when the combat of racing is such a sensory experience.www.autosport.com