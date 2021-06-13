Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

The club racer proving hearing is no barrier to access

By Jason Noble
Autosport Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor any young adult, trying to make it onto the grid is tricky, but for those who have an impairment it can seem a world away entirely. Kudos, then, to Sarah Thomson, who demonstrated last weekend at Snetterton that such obstacles do not mean an end to the motor racing dream by making her debut in the Porsche Club Championship, despite being deaf. It’s a remarkable achievement in itself when the combat of racing is such a sensory experience.

www.autosport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Hearing Impairment#Racing Helmet#Deafness#Snetterton#British#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Hibdon Controls Don Gumke Racers’ Memorial

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Another IMCA Modified feature win at another North Dakota track put another $2,222 in Kollin Hibdon’s racing account Saturday night. Hibdon paced all 25 laps of Jamestown Speedway’s second annual Don Gumke Racers’ Memorial, leading the way through lapped traffic the first 21 circuits and then outrunning teammate Casey Arneson after a caution with four laps left.
Sportsputinbaydaily.com

Mills Trophy Racers Arrive!

Mills Trophy competitors raced between nine and fourteen hours, depending on vessel class, through the night Friday into Saturday morning. Weary but enthusiastic sailors filled the docks around 7:30am! Preliminary scoring is available at yachtscoring.
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Area stock car racers compete in weekend races

Area drivers enjoyed success on Friday in racing events at Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen and Fiesta City Speedway in Montevideo (Minn.) on Friday. • Brown County — Trevor Anderson of Watertown finished third in the modified feature and Scott Hansen of Garden City (Midwest modifieds) and Trajan Schmidt of Watertown (super stocks) each won heat races.
Motorsportsracer.com

RACER June/July 2021: The Heroes Issue

Blowing the dust from the office dictionary and looking up “hero,” the definition reads: ”A person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.” In which case, we feel we’ve hit our marks on subject matter for RACER’s annual Heroes Issue. Six decades have passed since...
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

CyclingTips Podcast: Developing bike racers to be leaders with L39ion

Dane breaks down the major talking points coming out of the Tour de Suisse. Caley caught up with Justin Williams after L39ION of LA swept all the elite men’s and women’s races at Tulsa Tough over the weekend. For Nerd Nugget, the saga of the Speedco handlebars continues, and Ronan...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Sugo Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win

Starting fifth on the grid, ex-Formula 2 driver Fukuzumi cleared TOM’S rival Ritomo Miyata and the sister Dandelion car of Tadasuke Makino on the run to the first corner to immediately move himself into the podium positions. Two laps later, Fukuzumi tried to pass Sena Sakaguchi for second at the...
Nocona, TXbowienewsonline.com

‘Great Race’ racers arriving Sunday

Nocona’s title of “Classic Car Capital of Texas,” comes to life this weekend with The Great Race and Cruisin’ Nocona June 18-20. Nocona has been added as an overnight stop in the 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race on June 20. The Great Race, the world’s premiere old car rally, will bring 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to Nocona for the $150,000 event.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

MERCEDES-AMG MOTORSPORTS STARTS DTM SEASON WITH PODIUM RESULTS

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport enjoyed a successful return to the series in the DTM season opener at Monza in Italy. In the first of the two sprint races, Vincent Abril (MCO) and Maximilian Götz (GER) with the Mercedes-AMG GT3s of Mercedes-AMG Team HRT finished in second and third place and therefore secured podium results on the comeback. With third place in the Sunday race, Lucas Auer (AUT) added another podium result with the car with starting number 22 run by Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD.
Motorsportsplanetf1.com

Mazepin’s on-track antics anger Schumacher again

For the second consecutive race, Mick Schumacher was angered by an aggressive manoeuvre from his team-mate Nikita Mazepin during the French Grand Prix. In Azerbaijan two weeks ago, the incident occurred on the run to the chequered flag when Mazepin jinked to the right in a defensive move as his Haas colleague was executing an overtake.
Motorsportsfiawtcr.com

WTCR racer Coronel wins at home

WTCR winner Tom Coronel scored a popular home triumph on his return to TCR Europe action on the revamped Circuit Zandvoort yesterday. Driving a previous-generation Audi RS 3 LMS for top WTCR team Comtoyou Racing, Coronel beat former WTCR racer Jack Young with Comtoyou team-mate Dušan Borkovič finishing third. “At...
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

POINTS ‘IN PROGRESS’ FOR TRIVELLATO RACING BY VILLORBA CORSE IN GT4 EUROPEAN SERIES

A successful weekend with important points and most of all more progress for Trivellato Racing by Villorba Corse at Zandvoort. The Dutch circuit hosted the third round of the 2021 GT4 European Series where the Italian team took action with its two Mercedes-AMG GT4 and four young drivers getting its best results of the season, especially with British GT4 champion Jamie Caroline and his Swiss teammate Jean Luc D’Auria on the #70 car. On track with 38 cars, Trivellato’s crew was protagonist in both races, always pushing hard and also keeping a solid pace. Their performances and Caroline’s brilliant overtakings in the second part of race 1 brought to gain many positions, finishing ninth overall and seventh in class (Silver Cup).
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Damon Hill drives his Dad's race-winning Jaguar E-type

Sixty years ago, Graham Hill raced a Jaguar E-type to victory in the car’s debut race at Oulton Park. It hadn’t even been designed to race, but the win was yet another accolade for the sleek sports car, which had wowed crowds at its Geneva Motor Show launch a month before.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

UNITED AUTOSPORTS ENCOUNTER DIFFICULT GT4 WEEKEND AT ZANDVOORT

United Autosports had a challenging weekend during round three of the GT4 European Series at Zandvoort this weekend as the team returned to the Dutch track for the first time since 2013. Charlie Fagg secured a Silver Class pole position on Saturday during the second qualifying session, starting the #23...
Motorsportsfiawtcr.com

Who said that? WTCR aces look ahead to Estoril

This is what some of the leading WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers have had to say ahead of this weekend’s WTCR Race of Portugal. Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co / Lynk & Co 03 TCR: “Germany was a tough weekend for me. I didn’t get it right in qualifying, so had to start from 15th position in both races. The car felt good, however, and that is what we bring to Portugal, a race that I very much look to.”
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale

Fans will be able to attend the Le Mans 24 Hours for the first time in two years as tickets go on sale to the public for the 2021 race. Traditionally held in June to allow for longer daylight hours, the 2021 edition of the race has been moved to August to increase the likelihood of fans being able to attend the event. The 2020 race was postponed, and eventually held in September, but behind-closed-doors due to the nature of the pandemic.
MotorsportsMetro International

Motor racing-Palou wins at Road American as F1 team mates reunite

(Reuters) -Alex Palou pounced on a late restart when leader Josef Newgarden suffered engine trouble to win the IndyCar Grand Prix Road America on Sunday while former Haas Formula One team mates Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean reunited on the starting grid. Polesitter Newgarden had looked poised to give Team...
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

SUCCESSFUL DTM START FOR MERCEDES-AMG TEAM MUCKE MOTORSPORT

A successful DTM comeback for Mercedes-AMG Team Mücke Motorsport: Maximilian Buhk and his team from Berlin managed to finish in the top 10 right from the first race with seventh place. The traditional Berlin racing team returned to the DTM in Monza with a very special Mercedes-AMG GT3. The bolide is one of three technology carriers in the DTM that is equipped with Space Drive steer-by-wire technology from Schaeffler Paravan Technologie GmbH & Co. KG and manages without any mechanical connection at all between the steering unit and the steering gear. It is intended to provide important data for the further development of Space Drive 3 in the highly competitive GT3 starting field.