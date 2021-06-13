Cancel
Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

By Ethan Ryder
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company.

www.tickerreport.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,223,000 after buying an additional 5,747,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stockscom-unik.info

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsWKRB News

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company's operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. ". Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a hold...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $19,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsWKRB News

Rod Bolger Sells 551 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 190,530 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5,198.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Bill.com worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “
StocksWKRB News

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.
Traffictickerreport.com

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $838.11 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Cigna worth $838,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsWKRB News

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northern Trust Corp Has $276.51 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $276,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Small BusinessWKRB News

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $36.25 on Friday. Delhi Bank has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92. Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.