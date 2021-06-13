[2021-2029]DSL and G-fast Chips Market Update-Increasing Investment Is Expected To Boost Market Growth | Sckipio, Broadcom, Ikanos, MediaTek

Orthokeratology corrects hazy vision without the use of glasses, contact lenses, or corneal reshaping procedures like photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) or laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK). Furthermore, it is less expensive than laser surgery. Orthokeratology contact lenses are getting a lot of momentum as a way to slow down myopia progression in kids. It is a procedure of correcting refractive defects with custom-designed hard lenses that change the curvature of the cornea for a brief period of time. The most prevalent therapeutic application of ortho-k in recent years has been to reduce myopia by leveling the cornea. Generally, the orthokeratology glasses are acceptable for myopes within -1.00 and -4.00 and Cylinder value (cyls) from 1.50 and 0.75, as per the Association of Optometrists.

