Johnny Cueto, Giants go for series win over Nationals

The San Francisco Giants are an MLB-best 38-23, and look to improve upon that mark in the opener of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals. Despite owning the league’s best record, it is the Nationals who are -145 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. That is because they have ace Max Scherzer (5-4, 2.22 ERA) on the mound, looking to continue a streak of seven consecutive starts with allowing two or fewer runs. The Giants are one of four MLB teams that Scherzer is under .500 against in his career. In ten career starts, Scherzer is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA. He is opposed by San Francisco’s Anthony DeSclafani (5-2, 3.51 ERA), who is 2-1 with a 3.55 ERA in eighth career appearances (five starts) against the Nationals. Washington is the only NL East team that is under .500 (13-15) at home this season.