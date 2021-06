Normally in these prediction articles, Kiran and I make bold and daring predictions which then usually turn out to be incredibly false. However, last time out in Baku, I correctly predicted that Red Bull's Sergio Perez would claim his first win of the season. And Kiran predicted that Vettel would get on the podium (he was one place off podium wise but still). So I think finally, we're finding the science behind predicting these races. With that in mind, feast your eyes on what we think is definitely going to happen at the French Grand Prix this weekend...