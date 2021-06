Germany defeated Portugal 2-1 this past Sunday in the U21 European Championships, by two goals to one, to lift the trophy for the third time in their history. It was another great display by the junior Die Mannschaft team who reached consecutive finals three iterations in a row, having won in 2017 against Spain, before falling in a rematch just two short years ago. In fact, Germany is only the second nation to have reached three straight finals since the competition began in 1978, with Italy having completed a hat-trick of wins from 1992 to 1996.